SJW Group to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 28, 2025, Conference Call Scheduled for April 29

SJW Group will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 28, followed by a conference call on April 29.

Quiver AI Summary

SJW Group will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the market closes on April 28, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on April 29, 2025, at 11 a.m. Pacific time, featuring key executives including the CEO and CFO. The call can be accessed via a live webcast on the company's website, where a slide presentation will also be available beforehand. SJW Group, one of the largest investor-owned water and wastewater utilities in the U.S., serves 1.6 million people through operations in several states. The company emphasizes sustainable practices and community engagement while facing various risks that could affect its future performance. More information is available on their website.

Potential Positives

SJW Group, a leading water and wastewater utility, announces the upcoming release of its first-quarter financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The scheduled conference call featuring key executives demonstrates leadership accessibility and a proactive approach to investor relations.

The company continues to highlight its dedication to environmental sustainability and community engagement, enhancing its reputation as a responsible utility provider.

With a significant customer base of 1.6 million people, SJW Group showcases its extensive reach and operational scale within the water utility sector.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements described may indicate potential volatility in future financial results, highlighting significant uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's performance.

Multiple risks listed, such as regulatory changes, environmental factors, and potential contamination of water supplies, could impact operations and investor confidence.

The mention of risks related to climate change and unexpected weather conditions suggests vulnerabilities that need to be addressed, which may be seen as a liability for the company moving forward.

FAQ

When will SJW Group report its first quarter 2025 financial results?

SJW Group expects to report its financial results on April 28, 2025, after market close.

What is the date and time of the conference call?

The conference call will take place on April 29, 2025, at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

How can the public access the conference call?

The public can listen to the live webcast by registering at SJW Group's website, www.sjwgroup.com.

What is SJW Group's service area?

SJW Group operates in California, Connecticut, Maine, and Texas, providing water services to 1.6 million people.

Where can I find more information about SJW Group?

More information is available on SJW Group's official website at www.sjwgroup.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SJW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $SJW stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SJW Group (NASDAQ: SJW) expects to report financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the close of the market on April 28, 2025.





Eric W. Thornburg, president, chief executive officer and board chair, Andrew F. Walters, chief financial officer and treasurer, Bruce A. Hauk, chief operating officer, Kristen A. Johnson, senior vice president and chief administrative officer, and Ann P. Kelly, chief accounting officer, will host a conference call at 11 a.m. (Pacific time), 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday, April 29, to discuss first quarter results.





Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to the live webcast of the conference call by registering at the company’s website,



www.sjwgroup.com



. An accompanying slide presentation will be published to the company’s website prior to the call.





An archive of the webcast will be available until July 21, 2025.







About SJW Group







SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to 1.6 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to future events and future results of SJW Group and its subsidiaries that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about SJW Group and its subsidiaries and the industries in which SJW Group and its subsidiaries operate and the beliefs and assumptions of the management of SJW Group. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “projects,” “may,” “should,” “will,” "approximately," "strategy," or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.





The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including regulatory actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures, PFAS and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (4) the effect of the impact of climate change; (5) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (6) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (7) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (8) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (9) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (10) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (11) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (12) legislative, and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.





Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. In addition, actual results, performance or achievements are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to our overall business, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and speak only as of the date made, and SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.









SJW Group Contacts









Andrew F. Walters





Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer







Andrew.Walters@sjwater.com







408-279-7818





Daniel J. Meaney, APR





Director of Investor Relations







Daniel.Meaney@ctwater.com







860-664-6016



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.