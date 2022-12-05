SJW Group Adds 6%

(RTTNews) - SJW Group (SJW) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since December 2. Today morning the shares touched a year-to-day high. There were no corporate announcements on Monday to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $79.20, up 6.47 percent from the previous close of $74.39 on a volume of 200,138.

