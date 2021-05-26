SJW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.68, changing hands as high as $65.82 per share. SJW Group shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJW's low point in its 52 week range is $56.84 per share, with $71.6855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.34.

