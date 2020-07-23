SJW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of SJW Group (Symbol: SJW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.74, changing hands as high as $65.85 per share. SJW Group shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJW's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $74.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.