SJVN (NSE:SJVN) Price Target Increased by 14.66% to 58.24

The average one-year price target for SJVN (NSE:SJVN) has been revised to 58.24 / share. This is an increase of 14.66% from the prior estimate of 50.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 70.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from the latest reported closing price of 56.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJVN. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJVN is 0.02%, an increase of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.90% to 2,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,880K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJVN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 175K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 92K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJVN by 9.00% over the last quarter.

