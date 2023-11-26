SJVN (NSE:SJVN) Price Target Increased by 14.21% to 68.85

The average one-year price target for SJVN (NSE:SJVN) has been revised to 68.85 / share. This is an increase of 14.21% from the prior estimate of 60.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.03% from the latest reported closing price of 81.03 / share.

SJVN Maintains 2.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJVN. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJVN is 0.03%, an increase of 12.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.16% to 2,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,880K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJVN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 241K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 215K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 18.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJVN by 82.38% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 92K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJVN by 9.00% over the last quarter.

