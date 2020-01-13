SJR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Shaw Communications Inc (Symbol: SJR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.09, changing hands as low as $20.07 per share. Shaw Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.69 per share, with $21.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.11.

