SJNK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (Symbol: SJNK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.99, changing hands as low as $26.94 per share. SPDR— Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJNK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.505 per share, with $27.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.98.

