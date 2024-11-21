SJM's Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Is a Beat Expected for the Stock?

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Nov. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.27 billion, implying a 16.9% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has risen by a penny in the past 30 days to $2.50 per share, though it indicates a 3.5% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. SJM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average.



Factors Likely to Fuel SJM’s Upcoming Results

The J. M. Smucker is likely to have gained from its strategic focus, progress in delivering core business objectives, successful integration of Hostess Brands, and commitment to transformation, cost discipline and cash generation. The company’s commitment to increasing its focus and resources to reshape its portfolio to achieve sustainable growth across pet food and pet snacks, coffee and snacking categories has been working well.



The J.M. Smucker has been focused on reshaping its portfolio through prudent acquisitions and divestitures. The company divested the Canadian condiments business in January 2024 and Sahale Snacks in November 2023. On the flip side, it acquired the premier snacking company, Hostess Brands, in November 2023. The impacts of these moves are expected in the quarter under review.

Challenges Expected in SJM’s Q2 Release

The J. M. Smucker operates in a dynamic consumer environment, with inflation and reduced discretionary spending weighing on convenience store traffic. On its first-quarter fiscal 2025earnings call management lowered its guidance for fiscal 2025 due to a difficult operating landscape and elevated green coffee costs. This raises concerns for the quarter under review as well.



The revised net sales guidance reflects a dynamic consumer landscape shaped by ongoing inflationary pressures and reduced discretionary income, impacting the dog snacks and sweet baked goods categories. It also considers the anticipated effects of demand elasticity within the coffee portfolio due to further pricing actions driven by higher-than-expected green coffee costs. However, these challenges are likely to be somewhat offset by an elevated volume of Uncrustables sandwiches.



Apart from this, The J. M. Smucker has been incurring high selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) costs. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, management expects adjusted EPS to decline in mid-single digits due to elevated SD&A and interest expenses.

Earnings Whispers for SJM

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for The J. M. Smucker this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



The J. M. Smucker carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.22%.

