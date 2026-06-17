SJM Stock Outlook Hinges on Uncrustables and Coffee Margins

The J. M. Smucker Co. SJM remains a balanced consumer staples story. Uncrustables, Cafe Bustelo and Away From Home give the company several durable growth platforms, while cash generation and coffee margin recovery support the earnings setup.



The offset is visibility. Fiscal 2027 sales are expected to decline, and softer spots in Sweet Baked Snacks and pet foods keep the investment case from becoming a cleaner growth story.

Why SJM Still Has Defensible Brands

Smucker’s portfolio spans coffee, spreads, frozen handheld sandwiches, pet foods and sweet baked goods. Key brands include Folgers, Dunkin’, Cafe Bustelo, Jif, Smucker’s, Uncrustables, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone and Hostess.



That breadth supports resilience because the company sells through food retailers, mass merchandisers, club stores, discount stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores and foodservice distributors. The Kraft Heinz Company KHC and General Mills, Inc. GIS remain relevant packaged-food peers, underscoring how scale brands and retail reach still matter in center-store categories.

The J. M. Smucker Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





The J. M. Smucker Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The J. M. Smucker Company Quote

How Smucker Is Building on Uncrustables

Uncrustables is Smucker’s clearest scalable growth platform. The brand reached $1 billion in annual sales, added about 3 million households over the past year and still has household penetration of only 27%.



The growth path is not limited to the retail freezer aisle. About 75% of brand sales come from U.S. Retail and 25% from Away From Home, while fridge-friendly offerings and breakfast sandwiches with 12 grams of protein expand usage occasions.

Why Cafe Bustelo Matters for SJM

Cafe Bustelo gives Smucker a faster-growing asset inside a mature at-home coffee market. The brand grew net sales 39% in fiscal 2026 within U.S. Retail Coffee and reached about $550 million in sales.



Distribution expansion in the Central and West Coast regions, differentiated roast profiles and appeal with Gen Z and Millennial consumers add runway. Smucker’s ambition to make Cafe Bustelo a top-four at-home coffee brand gives the coffee portfolio a more visible growth target.

What Smucker Gains From Away From Home

Away From Home now stands as a separate reportable segment, improving visibility into non-retail channels. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, segment net sales rose 15%, or 14% excluding foreign currency, and segment profit increased 21%.



The segment serves schools, workplaces, lodging, healthcare, convenience stores and restaurants. Its leadership positions in frozen sandwiches, on-demand dispensed coffee and portion-control spreads help broaden demand beyond grocery shelves. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is a useful coffee-channel reference point, given Smucker’s exposure to at-home and away-from-home coffee formats.

What Could Hold SJM Back in 2027

The fiscal 2027 outlook keeps the story measured. Net sales are expected to decline 3-4%, reflecting lower net price realization and a decline in volume/mix.



Sweet Baked Snacks remains the clearest execution challenge after fiscal 2026 segment sales fell 18% to $971.3 million. Pet foods is also uneven, with fiscal 2026 U.S. Retail Pet Foods sales down 4% to $1.6 billion as dog snacks and lapped contract manufacturing sales weighed on results.



Higher brand spending adds another watchpoint. Selling, distribution and administrative expenses are projected to rise about 5% in fiscal 2027, including marketing expense of 5.7% of net sales, so stronger volume conversion is needed to support leverage.



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How SJM Signals Fit the Investor Setup

The bottom line is that SJM has credible growth platforms, but investors still need to balance those assets against execution risk and a declining sales outlook. Coffee cost moderation and productivity savings are expected to support adjusted gross margin expansion to about 38%, while free cash flow is projected at about $1 billion.



Valuation also reflects a discount. SJM trades at 11.7X forward 12-month earnings, below 14.14X for its Zacks sub-industry, 16.91X for the Zacks sector and 21.76X for the S&P 500.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its current Style Scores include a Value Score of B and VGM Score of A, which are favorable under the Zacks framework, but the Rank remains the first screen because it reflects earnings estimate revision trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



For SJM, that combination fits a neutral setup. The discounted valuation and brand platforms are positives, while fiscal 2027 sales pressure, snack instability and uneven pet recovery argue for measured expectations.

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General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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