SJM Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, J.M. Smucker Co. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.78% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $155,126,861 worth of SJM shares.
J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by J.M. Smucker Co. is $4.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SJM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
SJM operates in the Food & Beverage sector, among companies like Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), and Kraft Heinz Co (KHC).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: Best Closed End Funds
TransDigm Group RSI
Institutional Holders of FEFN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.