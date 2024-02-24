SJM Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (SJMHY) Price Target Increased by 14.47% to 1.42

The average one-year price target for SJM Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:SJMHY) has been revised to 1.42 / share. This is an increase of 14.47% from the prior estimate of 1.24 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.25 to a high of 1.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.53% from the latest reported closing price of 1.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJM Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJMHY is 0.08%, a decrease of 34.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.89% to 135,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,476K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJMHY by 14.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,632K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJMHY by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 12,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,941K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJMHY by 17.15% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,539K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJMHY by 11.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.