News & Insights

Stocks

SJM Holdings Adjusts Future Financial Caps

May 31, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SJM Holdings (HK:0880) has released an update.

SJM Holdings has announced a revision of their FY2024 and FY2025 annual caps due to strong growth in L’Arc Services fees. The amendments are in line with Listing Rules requirements, exempting the need for independent shareholder approval. This adjustment reflects the increased fees paid to L’Arc Entertainment for services and the use of L’Arc Hotel spaces by SJM Resorts for its casino operations.

For further insights into HK:0880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SJMHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.