SJM Holdings Adjusts Future Financial Caps

SJM Holdings (HK:0880) has released an update.

SJM Holdings has announced a revision of their FY2024 and FY2025 annual caps due to strong growth in L’Arc Services fees. The amendments are in line with Listing Rules requirements, exempting the need for independent shareholder approval. This adjustment reflects the increased fees paid to L’Arc Entertainment for services and the use of L’Arc Hotel spaces by SJM Resorts for its casino operations.

