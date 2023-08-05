SJM Holdings (880) Price Target Decreased by 6.56% to 4.23

The average one-year price target for SJM Holdings (880) has been revised to 4.23 / share. This is an decrease of 6.56% from the prior estimate of 4.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.78 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJM Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 880 is 0.13%, an increase of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 148,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,868K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 880 by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,006K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 880 by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 13,901K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,589K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 880 by 9.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,097K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 10,911K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,247K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 880 by 7.71% over the last quarter.

