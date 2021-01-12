SJM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $113.37, changing hands as low as $113.34 per share. J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJM's low point in its 52 week range is $91.88 per share, with $125.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.42. The SJM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

