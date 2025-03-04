SJM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.46, changing hands as high as $114.91 per share. J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJM's low point in its 52 week range is $98.77 per share, with $127.5899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.99. The SJM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.