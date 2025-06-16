Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Completes Initial Public Offering, Raising $230 Million

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II completed its IPO, raising $230 million to pursue business combinations across various sectors.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II announced the successful completion of its initial public offering, raising $230 million by selling 23 million units at $10.00 each. The units, which started trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SZZLU," are composed of one share of common stock and one right to receive a fraction of an additional share upon a business combination. The company, led by CEO Steve Salis and a capable board, is focused on acquiring established businesses in various sectors, including hospitality and consumer markets, in the U.S. and other developed areas. This marks the second special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) from Salis Holdings, following the previous merger with European Lithium to create Critical Metals Corp. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as the sole book-running manager for the IPO.

Potential Positives

Completion of initial public offering successfully raised $230 million, providing significant capital for future business combinations.

Units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “SZZLU,” enhancing visibility and accessibility to investors.

Company is positioned to identify and partner with established, scalable businesses across multiple sectors, indicating a strategic growth approach.

The experienced leadership team has a proven track record with previous successful SPAC activities, instilling confidence in investors.

Potential Negatives

As a blank check company, Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II offers no existing business operation, which may raise concerns for investors regarding the company's ability to identify and complete a merger with a viable business.

The press release's extensive legal disclaimers may create uncertainty for potential investors about the reliability of the information presented and the inherent risks involved, discouraging investment interest.

The prior SPAC's merger with European Lithium may not have achieved desired results, which could lead to skepticism about the current team's ability to generate successful business combinations.

FAQ

What is Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II's IPO price and proceeds?

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II completed its IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, raising gross proceeds of $230,000,000.

When did Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II begin trading?

The units started trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SZZLU.”

What is the structure of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II's units?

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share upon a business combination.

What sectors is Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II interested in?

The Company focuses on businesses in hospitality, food and beverage, retail, real estate, and other developed markets.

Who are the key executives at Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II?

The Company is led by CEO Steve Salis, Non-Executive Vice Chairman Jamie Karson, and CFO Daniel Lee.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) announced today the completion of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $230,000,000.











The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol “SZZLU.” Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The common stock and Share Rights are expected to trade separately under the symbols “SZZL” and “SZZLR” once eligible.





Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses across sectors including hospitality, restaurant, food and beverage, retail, consumer, real estate (including proptech), food-related technology, professional sports, and airlines. The Company is focused on identifying established, scalable businesses operating within or adjacent to these sectors in the United States and other developed markets.





The Company is led by Steve Salis (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman), Jamie Karson (Non-Executive Vice Chairman), and Daniel Lee (Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business and Corporate Development). The Board of Directors includes Neil Leibman, Warren Thompson, and David Perlin.





This is the second SPAC sponsored by Salis Holdings. The team’s previous vehicle, Sizzle Acquisition Corp., completed a merger with European Lithium to form Critical Metals Corp. in early 2024.





Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.





