Size of Brazil soy output tough to predict as crop tour starts - Agroconsult

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - An expedition of Brazil's soybean fields was officially launched amid uncertainty caused by the climate, which is making it tough to predict the size of the crop with the same accuracy as in previous years.

Agroconsult, organizer of Brazil's most prestigious crop tour, told a press conference on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern, which hit center-west farms with unusual force, spurred record replanting of local soy areas and hugely compromised yields.

For now, Agroconsult's pre-crop tour estimate is pegging Brazilian soy production at 153.8 million metric tons, below the government's 155.3 million tons.

Agroconsult's estimate was lowered from November's 161.6 million tons and December's 158.8 million tons. Last season, Brazil reaped a record 159.7 million tons of soybeans, according to Agroconsult data.

Like never before, Brazilian farmers were forced to replant vast soybean areas due to inclement weather, according to Agroconsult data, which shows replanting of an estimated 2.9 million hectares (7.166 million acres), representing 6.4% of Brazil's total soybean fields.

One-third of the replanted areas were in Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest farm state, Agroconsult said.

To better evaluate field conditions, this year Agroconsult's expedition will visit Mato Grosso twice.

"Yields are varying greatly not only inside Mato Grosso, but inside the same farm," Andre Debastiani, Agroconsult's crop tour coordinator, said.

Because of the unusually hot weather, Mato Grosso soy yields will fall to 52.5 bags per hectare on average, from 63.8 bags per hectare in the 2022/2023 season, Agroconsult said.

