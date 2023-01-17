Size of 10-yr Greek bond at 3.5 bln eur, demand tops 21.9 bln eur - lead manager

ATHENS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Books closed on Greece's new 10-year bond, a lead manager said on Tuesday, with the size of the bond set at 3.5 billion euros ($3.80 billion).

The final pricing was set at mid-swaps plus 165 basis points. The Investor demand for the bond exceeded 21.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

