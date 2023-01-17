Size of 10-yr Greek bond at 3.5 bln eur, demand tops 21.9 bln eur - lead manager

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 17, 2023 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

ATHENS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Books closed on Greece's new 10-year bond, a lead manager said on Tuesday, with the size of the bond set at 3.5 billion euros ($3.80 billion).

The final pricing was set at mid-swaps plus 165 basis points. The Investor demand for the bond exceeded 21.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9218 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

((renee.maltezou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 210 3376439; Reuters Messaging: renee.maltezou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.