Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Price Target Increased by 600.00% to 57.83

The average one-year price target for Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has been revised to 57.83 / share. This is an increase of 600.00% from the prior estimate of 8.26 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 111.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,434.06% from the latest reported closing price of 3.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siyata Mobile. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 47.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYTA is 0.01%, an increase of 186.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.50% to 83K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ground Swell Capital holds 40K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 20K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zacks Investment Management holds 10K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

Concord Wealth Partners holds 10K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 9,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYTA by 48.86% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 85.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYTA by 3,053.16% over the last quarter.

Siyata Mobile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'SYTA' and its warrants under 'SYTAW'.

