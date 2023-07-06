Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Price Target Increased by 31.52% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has been revised to 0.62 / share. This is an increase of 31.52% from the prior estimate of 0.47 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.46 to a high of 0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,009.89% from the latest reported closing price of 0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siyata Mobile. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 111.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYTA is 0.01%, an increase of 95.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 330.56% to 3,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 1,800K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company.

Concord Wealth Partners holds 992K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 29.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYTA by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 650K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Securities holds 168K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

HighTower Advisors holds 138K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

Siyata Mobile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'SYTA' and its warrants under 'SYTAW'.

