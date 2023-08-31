Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Price Target Increased by 1982.64% to 12.85

The average one-year price target for Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) has been revised to 12.85 / share. This is an increase of 1,982.64% from the prior estimate of 0.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 15.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 315.92% from the latest reported closing price of 3.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siyata Mobile. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYTA is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 312.87% to 16,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 8,086K shares representing 436.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 77.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYTA by 85.46% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 5,791K shares representing 312.37% ownership of the company.

Concord Wealth Partners holds 992K shares representing 53.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 650K shares representing 35.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 299K shares representing 16.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Siyata Mobile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'SYTA' and its warrants under 'SYTAW'.

