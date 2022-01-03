Siyata Mobile Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) shares are trading more than 10 percent on Monday morning, continuing the uptrend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to impact stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $4.07, up 10.00 percent from the previous close of $3.70 on a volume of 2,750,216. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.50-$15.75 on average volume of 6,930,657.

