Siyata Mobile Boosts Luxury Resort Communications

May 22, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) has released an update.

Siyata Mobile Inc. has expanded their deployment of SD7 handsets and accessories at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, enhancing communication across various departments of the luxury property. The resort has seen success with Siyata’s devices, initially used by security, and is now extending their usage to support operations in areas like valet services, engineering, and guest areas. Siyata’s rugged Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets offer clear, reliable communication, contributing to the resort’s premium guest experience and operational efficiency.

