Siyata Mobile awarded $2.5M order

Siyata Mobile (SYTA) announced it has received an order valued at $2.5M for its PTT handsets as well its Real Time View devices from an existing customer, an international EMS organization. The Company expects to deliver the order in the Q1 of 2025.
