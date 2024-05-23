Sixty North Gold CEO Increases Share Holding

Sixty North Gold Mining (TSE:SXTY) has released an update.

David R. Webb, President, CEO, and major shareholder of Sixty North Gold Mining, has increased his holdings in the company by acquiring an additional 1,000,000 common shares, now controlling 48.25% of the company’s shares on a partially diluted basis. The company, focused on developing its gold mining operations on the Mon Gold Property in Yellowknife, intends to bring in a permitted mill to process gold once the grade and tonnage are confirmed. These insider transactions have been executed in compliance with exemption provisions from certain formal valuation and minority approval requirements.

