News & Insights

BioTech
SXTP

Sixty Degrees Pharmaceuticals To Import KODATEF To Ensure U.S. Supply Of ARAKODA

February 11, 2025 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sixty Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA does not object to the company's plan to import KODATEF, the Australian version of tafenoquine, as a preemptive measure to avoid potential disruptions in the U.S. supply of ARAKODA.

ARAKODA, an antimalarial medication used for malaria prophylaxis in adults, has seen growing demand in the U.S. as its use expands.

To ensure a continuous supply, Sixty Degrees Pharmaceuticals will import a five-month supply of KODATEF, which is identical to ARAKODA in terms of dosing regimens, safety, efficacy, and mechanisms of action, although it is not approved for use in the U.S.

The company is also working to increase the long-term manufacturing output of ARAKODA.

Both ARAKODA and KODATEF are approved for malaria prevention in the U.S. and Australia, respectively, with tafenoquine offering the benefit of less frequent dosing due to its long half-life of approximately 16 days.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals remains committed to ensuring that tafenoquine continues to be available for malaria prevention, demonstrating its proactive approach to maintaining supply availability for healthcare providers.

Currently, SXTP is trading at $0.66 up by 9.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SXTP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.