Sixth Street upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Ladenburg

Ladenburg analyst Mickey Schleien upgraded Sixth Street (TSLX) to Buy from Neutral with a $21 price target after the company reported Q3 adjusted pre-tax net interest income per share of 57c and guided for full-year adjusted NII per share between $2.27-$2.41.
