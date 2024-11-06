Sixth Street upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Ladenburg

Ladenburg analyst Mickey Schleien upgraded Sixth Street (TSLX) to Buy from Neutral with a $21 price target after the company reported Q3 adjusted pre-tax net interest income per share of 57c and guided for full-year adjusted NII per share between $2.27-$2.41.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.