Sixth Street (TSLX) Q2 Income Beats 4%

Key Points Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share were $0.56 for Q2 2025, but down from $0.58 a year ago.

GAAP total investment income was $115.0 million for Q2 2025, beating the $110.94 million estimate This result beat the $110.94 million estimate but was down from $121.8 million in Q2 2024.

Base and supplemental dividends were $0.51 per share for Q2 2025.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX), a business development company focused on lending to medium-sized U.S. firms, reported its second quarter 2025 results on July 30, 2025. The standout news was that GAAP total investment income beat Wall Street expectations, with non-GAAP EPS at $0.56, compared to the $0.53 consensus and GAAP revenue at $115.0 million, exceeding the $110.94 million estimate. However, Revenue and EPS both declined year-over-year. The quarter displayed continued solid portfolio quality, maintained net asset value, and steady dividends, but also a noticeable contraction in portfolio size and declining investment yields.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Net Investment Income, Non-GAAP) $0.56 $0.53 $0.59 (3.4 %) Revenue (Total Investment Income) $115.0 million $110.94 million $121.8 million (5.6 %) Net Asset Value Per Share $17.17 $17.19 (0.1 %) Annualized Return on Equity (Net Investment Income, Non-GAAP) 13.1 % 13.5 % (0.4 pp) Total Investments at Fair Value $3,294.9 million $3,317.1 million (0.7 %)

Business Model and Strategic Focus

Sixth Street Specialty Lending The company is a business development company, or BDC, operating under rules designed to channel capital to small and medium-sized businesses that often struggle to obtain traditional bank loans. It generates revenue primarily from interest, fees, and equity investments in U.S.-based middle-market firms with annual EBITDA typically ranging from $10 million to $250 million, though it may occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. The company maintains a focus on safe, first-lien lending, which means its loans are secured and placed first in line for repayment if a borrower runs into trouble.

Key success factors include a strong emphasis on credit quality, diversification across over 100 portfolio companies and several industries, and a close partnership with its global affiliate, Sixth Street. This relationship gives access to larger, more complex lending opportunities and broad sector expertise. As a regulated BDC, the company must also keep leverage within strict limits and prioritize investor returns through regular dividends. Its disciplined approach centers on preserving capital, maintaining a healthy risk-return balance, and adjusting its lending pace according to market opportunities.

Quarter Highlights: Portfolio Trends and Financial Performance

The company again delivered headline results that surpassed analysts' expectations. The quarter's EPS, measured on a non-GAAP basis by net investment income, was $0.56, above the $0.53 analyst estimate but just below the $0.58 reported in Q2 2024. GAAP revenue was $115.0 million, compared to a $110.94 million forecast; however, this represented a 5.6% decrease from $121.8 million in Q2 2024. The company's annualized return on equity for adjusted (non-GAAP) net investment income was 13.1%, down slightly from 13.5% in Q1 2025. Net asset value (NAV) per share was $17.17, almost unchanged from $17.19 in Q2 2024, reflecting stable asset performance.

The investment portfolio’s composition continued to favor risk controls, with 92.4% in first-lien debt at quarter end. This priority status on borrower assets helps protect against losses during downturns. The number of portfolio companies declined from 116 to 109 over the past year, reflecting a pattern where loan repayments outpaced new deployments. Investment yields continued to compress: the weighted average yield at fair value declined to 11.7% from 13.8% in Q2 2024. Non-accruals — loans that have stopped paying interest — fell to 0.6% of the portfolio at fair value, down from 1.2% in Q1 2025, signaling strong credit quality and successful restructuring of select problem assets.

New lending and funding activity strengthened compared to Q1 2025, with new investment commitments totaling $297.7 million and $208.6 million funded, but repayments of $388.7 million again outpaced deployment. This led to a further contraction in overall portfolio size and the number of companies served. Management characterized the lending environment as highly competitive, contributing to yield pressure on new loans; the average yield on new investment commitments fell to 10.7%, compared to 12.2% for investments that were repaid. Fee and activity-based income played a meaningful role in topping analyst expectations, as borrowers repaying loans early or undertaking new deals provided an added boost to results.

Capital structure and liquidity remain robust. At quarter end, the debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.09x, comfortably under regulatory caps. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $39.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $35.3 million of restricted cash, with more than $1.1 billion in undrawn revolving credit capacity as of June 30, 2025. Most debt outstanding is unsecured, providing financial flexibility; the weighted average interest rate on outstanding debt ticked down to 6.3%, and the average maturity on debt totals 3.9 years — a favorable asset-liability match that reduces refinancing risk. No significant debt maturities are due until August 2026. Management reiterated its discipline in raising new capital, stating it would only do so when it is accretive to shareholder returns and not to simply maintain portfolio size.

The dividend payout included a base dividend of $0.46 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share. For the last twelve months, total dividends reached $2.07 per share.

Company Product Types and Risk Approach

The company’s principal products are senior secured loans — specifically first-lien debt, which gives the lender primary claim on borrower assets — and, to a much lesser extent, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments. This conservative product mix prioritizes capital preservation, as first-lien loans are at the top of the repayment order if a borrowing company faces distress.

To monitor risk and ensure ongoing credit strength, management employs internal performance ratings on all portfolio companies, using a 1-to-5 scale where one is the highest quality. Almost all the debt investments carry floating interest rates, providing some protection against shifts in market interest rates — 96.5% of the company’s debt portfolio is tied to variable rates. Portfolio diversification also serves as a vital buffer, with exposures spread across multiple sectors and company sizes, helping to mitigate concentration risk.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Future Considerations

Management reaffirmed expectations for ongoing “base case” earnings power of about $0.50 per share per quarter, as discussed on the previousearnings call with potential for stronger results if activity-based fee income returns to more typical levels. However, they cautioned that portfolio size may be flat or slightly down, as repayments continue to run ahead of new lending under a selective origination policy. Management did not offer new full-year financial guidance with this release.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.46 per share, with a supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share declared. Investors should keep an eye on trends in portfolio yields, as continued downward pressure could weigh on earnings power if not offset by fee income or reduced funding costs. The evolving lending market, competition, and the company’s ability to source attractive deals without relaxing underwriting standards will remain critical factors for the company’s performance in upcoming periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

