Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.74, changing hands as low as $22.50 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.15 per share, with $24.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.51.

