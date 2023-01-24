Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.11, changing hands as high as $19.28 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.025 per share, with $24.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.14.

