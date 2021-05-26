Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.93, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $21.93, representing a -4.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.90 and a 41.21% increase over the 52 week low of $15.53.

TSLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.15%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

