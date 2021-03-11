Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 720% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.42, the dividend yield is 21.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $22.42, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.60 and a 99.29% increase over the 52 week low of $11.25.

TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.87%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

