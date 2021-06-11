Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 583.33% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.51, the dividend yield is 21.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $22.51, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.90 and a 44.95% increase over the 52 week low of $15.53.

TSLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.18. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.15%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSLX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSLX as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (TSLX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 19.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSLX at 2.23%.

