Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -87.8% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $21.7, representing a -5.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.01 and a 92.89% increase over the 52 week low of $11.25.

TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.63. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.37%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSLX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 25.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSLX at 4.24%.

