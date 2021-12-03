Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 614.29% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.86, the dividend yield is 25.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSLX was $23.86, representing a -3.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.74 and a 18.41% increase over the 52 week low of $20.15.

TSLX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). TSLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports TSLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.69%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tslx Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSLX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 1.97% over the last 100 days. BIZD has the highest percent weighting of TSLX at 4.71%.

