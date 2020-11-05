Sixth Street Specialty Lending Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TSLX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (Symbol: TSLX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.58, changing hands as high as $18.47 per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.25 per share, with $23.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.05.

