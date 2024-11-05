Sixth Street reports Q3 NII 59c, consensus 57c

The company’s net investment income for Q3 continues to reflect the impact from the higher interest rate environment combined with a small increase in activity-based fees. Reported net asset value per share was $17.12 at September 30, 2024 as compared to NAV per share of $17.19 or an adjusted NAV per share of $17.13 at June 30, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.