News & Insights

Stocks

Sixth Street reports Q3 NII 59c, consensus 57c

November 05, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company’s net investment income for Q3 continues to reflect the impact from the higher interest rate environment combined with a small increase in activity-based fees. Reported net asset value per share was $17.12 at September 30, 2024 as compared to NAV per share of $17.19 or an adjusted NAV per share of $17.13 at June 30, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.