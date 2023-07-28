Sixth Street names Goldman Sachs veteran Salisbury as partner

Adds background on executive exits at Goldman in paragraphs 5-7, Sixth Street CEO quote in paragraph 4

July 28 (Reuters) - Sixth Street said on Friday Goldman Sachs GS.N veteran Julian Salisbury would join the investment firm as a partner and co-chief investment officer early next year, marking yet another high-profile exit from the Wall Street giant.

Salisbury, who was chief investment officer of asset and wealth management at Goldman, has over 25 years of experience in the private and public market investment sphere.

He will reunite with several of his former colleagues at Sixth Street, which is led by Goldman alum Alan Waxman.

"Julian is a seamless fit into our firm," Waxman said in a statement.

Goldman has seen a wave of exits in the past few months, including Dina Powell McCormick, head of the bank's sovereign business, while Jo Natauri, the head of healthcare investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, will leave by year-end.

The departures come during a crucial phase for Goldman as it looks to undo the damage from its failed retail banking venture.

The bank, which has been looking to refocus its resources on its core businesses of investment banking, trading and asset management, added former senior executive Tom Montag to its board earlier this month.

CEO David Solomon's plans to sharpen focus on Goldman's key businesses is gaining traction with the board, two sources close to him told Reuters earlier this month.

Solomon has warned of "meaningful headwinds," saying the bank was heading into "a period of lower results."

