Sixth Street-led consortium in exclusive talks to buy Goldman's GreenSky-source

September 19, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

By Saeed Azhar, Greg Roumeliotis and Shubhendu Deshmukh

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A consortium led by investment firm Sixth Street Partners has entered exclusive talks to acquire Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N home improvement lender GreenSky, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The transaction would be worth about $500 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported earlier that Sixth Street's consortium was in advanced talks for a deal.

The sources requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while representatives for the investment firms either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Goldman acquired GreenSky at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic which kept consumers at home and prompted many of them to splash out on renovations.

GreenSky's business weakened as the pandemic subsided, and high interest rates and soaring prices for building materials have weighed on home-renovation lending.

Goldman took a $504 million writedown on GreenSky in its second-quarter earnings, and analysts have warned further charges could be necessary.

