Sixth Street-backed AvePoint to list via $2 bln merger with blank-check co

Nov 23 (Reuters) - AvePoint Inc, a data management firm backed by investment firm Sixth Street, will be taken public via a merger with blank-check company Apex Technology Acquisition Corp APXT.O, in a deal valued at $2 billion, the companies said.

AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AVPT".

AvePoint expects to generate about $148 million in total revenue for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, an increase of about 26% from a year earlier.

Apex is led by former Oracle ORCL.N finance boss Jeff Epstein and former Goldman Sachs GS.N head of technology, investment banking Brad Koenig. Epstein will join AvePoint's board as a director and Koenig will join the board as an observer.

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a shell company that uses IPO proceeds to buy another company, typically within two years, in a merger that will take the acquired company public. Investors are not notified in advance on what company the SPAC will buy.

SPACs have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies this year, providing a path to going public with less regulatory scrutiny.

The combined company will get $140 million in proceeds from a group of institutional investors, according to the statement.

Sixth Street, which led a $200 million growth equity investment in AvePoint in 2019, will continue as a shareholder in the combined company.

Evercore Group is acting as financial advisor to AvePoint, while William Blair & Company is acting as a financial advisor to Apex.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.