Sixth St (TSLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Sixth Street (TSLX) reported revenue of $109.44 million, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $110.14 million, representing a surprise of -0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments : $106.77 million compared to the $107.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $106.77 million compared to the $107.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Other income : $0 million versus $0 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0 million versus $0 million estimated by two analysts on average. Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments : $2.67 million compared to the $2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.67 million compared to the $2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments: $2.68 million compared to the $2.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sixth St have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

