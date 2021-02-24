Energy

Sixth director resigns from Texas power grid operator ERCOT -chair

A sixth member of the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, resigned in the wake of a massive failure of the state's power network.

Randal Miller, who represented independent retail power providers, resigned late Tuesday, board Chairman Sally Tanberg said on Wednesday. The disclosure began a the first meeting by directors since outages that left millions without power, heat and water for days last week.

