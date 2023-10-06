Sixteen arrested as police target Brazil and Europe cocaine gang

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sixteen people were arrested this week after international police forces targeted an organised crime group trafficking cocaine between Brazil and Europe, the Europol police body said on Friday.

The European policing agency added that the gang's ringleader, a Serbian national living in Brazil, was among those arrested. Europol did not identify this individual.

Two Montenegrin nationals were also among those arrested.

Europol said police forces from Brazil, Cape Verde, Serbia, Britain and the United States were involved in the operation.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

