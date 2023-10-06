News & Insights

US Markets

Sixteen arrested as police target Brazil and Europe cocaine gang

October 06, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sixteen people were arrested this week after international police forces targeted an organised crime group trafficking cocaine between Brazil and Europe, the Europol police body said on Friday.

The European policing agency added that the gang's ringleader, a Serbian national living in Brazil, was among those arrested. Europol did not identify this individual.

Two Montenegrin nationals were also among those arrested.

Europol said police forces from Brazil, Cape Verde, Serbia, Britain and the United States were involved in the operation.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.