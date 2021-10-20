SIXT Sees Significantly Higher Q3 Results, Raises FY21 View; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sixt SE (SIXGF.PK) were gaining around 6 percent in German trading after the car rental company on Wednesday raised fiscal 2021 forecast again as it sees significantly higher third-quarter earnings, above market estimates.

For the third quarter, preliminary Group earnings before taxes or EBT was around 253 million euros, significantly higher than prior year's 66 million euros. The result exceeds the latest average analyst estimate for the EBT in the third quarter of 226 million euros.

Consolidated operating revenue is expected to amount to approximately 795 million euros, up from last year's 460 million euros. Expected consolidated revenue for the third quarter is in line with market expectations.

The results reflected the business performance in Europe and particularly in the United States. This is due to the persistently good market price level, which is the result of the shortage of vehicles due to the lack of semiconductors and the demand development exceeding expectations.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Sixt SE now expects consolidated operating revenue between 2.10 billion euros and 2.30 billion euros, up from previously expected between 2.00 billion euros and 2.20 billion euros.

EBT is now expected between 390 million euros and 450 million euros, up from previous view of between 300 million euros and 330 million euros.

The company noted that the average analyst estimate for consolidated revenue is in line with the forecast, and EBT view is significantly above market expectations.

Sixt SE will publish its third quarter results on November 11.

In Germany, Sixt SE shares were trading at 150.40 euros, up 6.44 percent.

