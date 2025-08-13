Markets

Sixt SE Q2 Revenue Up 7.4%

August 13, 2025 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sixt SE (SIX3.DE), on Wednesday, reported revenue of EUR1.08 billion, marking a 7.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven by robust growth in its core business of short-term rentals.

Earnings before tax (EBT) surged to EUR107.3 million, representing a 70.8% year-over-year increase, largely reflecting strong revenue performance and a notable reduction in fleet holding costs.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at EUR353.1 million, reflecting an 8.1% decline from Q2 2024, hit by a higher proportion of leased vehicles in the fleet.

Sixt's average fleet size expanded to 197,800 vehicles, a 5.7% increase from the previous year. This growth was executed with efficiency and moderation, aligning with demand trends. Notably, the premium segment now comprises 54% of the fleet.

Looking ahead, Sixt has confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025. The company anticipates a revenue increase of 5%-10% compared to 2024 and expects to achieve an EBT margin of about 10%, signaling a substantial improvement over the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.