Sixt SE Q2 Revenue Up 7.4%

(RTTNews) - Sixt SE (SIX3.DE), on Wednesday, reported revenue of EUR1.08 billion, marking a 7.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024, driven by robust growth in its core business of short-term rentals.

Earnings before tax (EBT) surged to EUR107.3 million, representing a 70.8% year-over-year increase, largely reflecting strong revenue performance and a notable reduction in fleet holding costs.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at EUR353.1 million, reflecting an 8.1% decline from Q2 2024, hit by a higher proportion of leased vehicles in the fleet.

Sixt's average fleet size expanded to 197,800 vehicles, a 5.7% increase from the previous year. This growth was executed with efficiency and moderation, aligning with demand trends. Notably, the premium segment now comprises 54% of the fleet.

Looking ahead, Sixt has confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025. The company anticipates a revenue increase of 5%-10% compared to 2024 and expects to achieve an EBT margin of about 10%, signaling a substantial improvement over the prior year.

