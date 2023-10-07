Sixt SE (FWB:SIX3) Price Target Increased by 9.87% to 91.45

The average one-year price target for Sixt SE (FWB:SIX3) has been revised to 91.45 / share. This is an increase of 9.87% from the prior estimate of 83.24 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.89 to a high of 112.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.27% from the latest reported closing price of 58.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixt SE. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIX3 is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 148K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 133K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX3 by 8.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 119K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 90K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX3 by 8.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX3 by 9.25% over the last quarter.

