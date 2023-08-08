SIXT Q2 Pretax Profit Rises, Revenue Up 24.4%; Confirms EBT Forecast

(RTTNews) - SIXT (SIXGF.PK) reported second-quarter consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT of 131.9 million euros, 1.6% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share was 2.06 euros compared to 1.99 euros. The EBT margin was at 14.3%, for the quarter.

Second quarter consolidated revenue increased by 24.4% to 925.1 million euros in the second quarter from 743.8 million euros, prior year.

The Management Board still expects a significant increase in revenue for the full year as well as an EBT within the EBT forecast, which ranges from 430 million euros to 550 million euros.

"Our earnings will thus be significantly above our pre-COVID year 2019. The current uncertain macroeconomic situation for Europe, especially for Germany, may influence the course of the second half of the year and we are therefore also cautious with regard to our fleet purchasing for 2024," Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO, said.

