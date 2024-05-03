Sixt Q1 Revenue Rises, Cuts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sixt SE (SIXGF.PK) Friday announced that revenue increased by 12.3 percent to 780.2 million euros in the first quarter, primarily due to strong demands.

EBITDA for the period stood at 217.8 million euros, whereas EBT totaled minus 27.5 million euros.

The rental and leasing services provider also announced certain adjustments in the outlook.

Looking ahead, Sixt now expects EBT in the range of 350 to 450 million euros, compared to earlier expectations of 400 to 520 million euros for the fiscal year 2024.

For the second quarter, the company anticipates EBT between 60 and 90 million euros, compared to previous projection of 131.9 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.