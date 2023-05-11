Sixt Q1 Group Result Down, Revenues Rise; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sixt SE, or Sixt car hire (SIXGF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group result fell 66.6 percent to 22.2 million euros from last year's 66.4 million euros.

Consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT was 33.3 million euros in the first quarter, down 64.4 percent from last year's 93.5 million euros.

Consolidated revenue, however, grew 19.7 percent to 695.1 million euros from 580.8 million euros in the previous year, North American business and Germany were the biggest growth drivers.

The company said it achieved its highest revenue ever in a first quarter.

Fleet in the first quarter was 19 percent above the first quarter of 2022 and 15 percent above the first quarter of pre-pandemic 2019.

Further, the company confirmed positive forecast for the full year 2023 citing optimism for the rest of the year.

The company continues to expect a significant increase in consolidated revenue in 2023 compared to the previous year's 3.07 billion euros.

In terms of earnings before taxes or EBT, it continues to expect a figure within the range of 430 million euros to 550 million euros. The upper end of the outlook is on course for the 2022 revenues of 550.2 million euros. The lower end of the target range remains clearly above the pre-COVID level in 2019 of 308.2 million euros.

Sixt also projects record fleet for the full year.

